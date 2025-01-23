CHARLES DE GAULLE, the flagship vessel of the French Navy, will visit Manila for the first time to hold joint maritime exercises within Manila’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) east of the country next month, according to the French ambassador to Manila.

The Philippines is likely to be invited to join the naval drill with the US, although plans have not been finalized, French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel told a security forum in Manila on Thursday.

“The 2025 deployment has been planned in line with this partnership-oriented approach, encompassing both long-standing and more recent collaborations,” she said.

She added that the Pacific Stellar maritime exercises with Washington would be held east of the Philippines within its EEZ.

France and the Philippines are in talks finalize a visiting forces agreement after their defense chiefs signed a letter of intent in 2023. Ms. Fontanel said the draft agreement is being discussed by Philippine authorities.”

The Philippines and the US last week held maritime exercises for a fifth time since 2023, the Armed Forces of the Philippine said on Sunday.

The joint maritime activity included the US Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, two guided missile destroyers, two helicopters and two F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The Philippine side deployed its Antonio Luna frigate, Andres Bonifacio patrol ship, two FA-50 fighter jets and search and rescue assets of the air force.

The activities “reinforced bilateral maritime cooperation and interoperability,” the Philippine armed forces said.

“France seeks to strengthen its partnership with the Philippines but also to engage and collaborate with the Philippines’ existing partners,” Ms. Fontanel said.

In August last year, the US and French navies held war games in the Philippine Sea to advance their interoperability “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

In the past year, Manila has secured military pacts, arms assistance funding and maritime capacity-building deals with allies including the US and Japan.

Washington has committed about $500 million (P29.3 billion) in military aid for the Philippines until 2029.

Manila and Beijing have repeatedly clashed in the South China Sea, accusing each other of aggressive behavior involving their ships and of damaging the marine environment. — John Victor D. Ordoñez