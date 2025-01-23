A BILL seeking to levy stiffer penalties for hospitals that detain patients with outstanding medical bills was filed at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

House Bill No. 11329 proposes imprisonment for “any officer or employee of the hospital” that detains patients that have unsettled medical bills, while dangling the possibility of revoking a hospital or clinic’s operational permit.

“A hospital is a place for treatment, not a prison. It is not a crime to be sick. It is outrageous for such hospitals to detain patients for non-payment of their bills,” Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendaña, the bill’s author, said in a statement in Filipino.

Hospitals are also mandated to immediately release the remains of patients despite unpaid bills, the bill added.

“The cadaver shall be released by the hospital, medical clinic or any other similar facility to the relatives and the corresponding death certificate and other documents required for interment, claims for social security, or the institution of criminal proceedings shall be promptly issued,” the proposal stated.

Patients that are active members of the Social Security System, Government Services Insurance System, or the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. could secure a guarantee letter from them, serving as a promissory note for unpaid bills, the bill added.

The Philippines enacted in 2007 a law prohibiting hospitals from detaining patients with unpaid bills, imposing a maximum prison sentence of six months and a P50,000 fine for medical officers found guilty of detaining patients.

“Under the proposed law, any medical officer or employee proven to be guilty may be imprisoned for up to two years and are legally obligated to pay a fine of P100,000 to P300,000,” Mr. Cendaña said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio