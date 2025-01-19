ALMOST 200 Afghan nationals who had stayed in the Philippines while awaiting resettlement in the United States have left the country after finishing their special immigrant visa applications, according to the US Embassy in Manila.

In a Viber message to reporters, US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said that from 300 Afghan nationals initially slated to participate in the special immigrant visa program, about 100 dropped out due to medical concerns, among other factors.

“It’s natural to have some attrition for immigration programs due to long timelines,” he said. “All departed the Philippines for immigration to the United States aboard commercial flights between Jan. 15 and 17.”

Last year, Manila and Washington agreed to allow a limited number of Afghan nationals to temporarily stay in the Southeast Asian nation while waiting for the approval of their special immigrant US visas.

Afghan applicants would only be allowed to stay in Manila for 59 days, Philippine Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita C. Daza told reporters in a WhatsApp message in August.

During President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s state visit to Washington in May 2023, US President Joseph R. Biden floated the idea of sheltering Afghan nationals for a limited time while they await their visas.

“The government of the United States extends deep appreciation to the government of the Philippines for their cooperation and support for US efforts to assist Afghan Special Immigrants,” US embassy spokesman said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez