THE PHILIPPINE Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has done away with a policy that requires patients who experience life-threatening medical emergencies to be confined in a hospital for 24 hours before qualifying for the agency’s health benefits.

“We also cover outpatient emergency care benefit for more comprehensive financial protection against the unexpected,” PhilHealth Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. told a Senate health and demography hearing on Thursday, citing the Jan. 1 PhilHealth Circular No. 2024-0033 issued by the agency.

“For life-threatening medical emergencies not requiring hospitalization beyond 24-hours, our members can count on PhilHealth.”

The agency’s outpatient emergency care benefit package also includes coverage for cases such as dizziness, diarrhea, persistent vomiting, elevated blood pressure, provided the health facility is accredited by PhilHealth.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday ordered the Department of Health to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of services by PhilHealth after it was given zero subsidy. — John Victor D. Ordoñez