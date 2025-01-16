BAGUIO CITY — The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) first extension office in Northwestern Luzon has opened in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Governor Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc and SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino, both emphasized during the opening “the importance (of the office) in further boosting the economic performance of the provinces (in the area).”

The SEC Laoag extension office, located on the 5th floor of the Dap-Ayan Commercial Center, will accommodate the registration, compliance processes, and other SEC-related transactions of businesses across Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan, ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of services.

It will also facilitate the Commission’s investor protection and education programs to safeguard businesses against scams and other fraudulent schemes. — Artemio A. Dumlao