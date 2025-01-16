By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

THE House of Representatives is no longer keen on pursuing impeachment complaints against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio given President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s opposition to it, a congressman said on Thursday.

The House is also not sure whether it could get a conviction before the Senate, Manila Rep. Bienvenido M. Abante, Jr. told a virtual news briefing on Thursday.

Many of his colleagues also think they don’t have much time. Filipinos will choose a new set of congressmen for the House and 12 of the 24-member Senate on May 12, apart from other local government officials.

“The lawmakers I’ve talked to are more amenable to discuss impeachment in the next Congress,” he said in Filipino.

Ms. Duterte is at the center of a developing political crisis after the collapse of her alliance with Mr. Marcos, a union that propelled them to two of the country’s highest posts in 2022.

The estranged vice-president has since criticized the Marcos government and had threatened to have Mr. Marcos, his wife and the Speaker assassinated if she was killed.

She made these comments amid a House investigation of her alleged misuse of P612.5 million worth of confidential and intelligence funds in 2022 and 2023. She has denied any wrongdoing, calling the probe politically motivated.

The Office of the Vice-President did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

The House should hear the impeachment complaints even if the President is against it, Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, a constitutionalist and senior research fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“It is unconstitutional for the President to interfere in the impeachment process, either to say that it should proceed or not,” he said. “Impeachment is a constitutional duty imposed on lawmakers who are expected to perform this duty with independence.”

At least three impeachment complaints against Ms. Duterte have been submitted to the House. While some congressmen from the majority have said they would toe the president’s line, civil groups and minority lawmakers remained bent on her removal.

She faced a slew of impeachment raps filed by civil society groups, activists and clergymen in December. They accused Ms. Duterte of corruption, bribery and betrayal of the public trust.

“Why waste time on it?” Mr. Marcos said in November. “None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup.”

“That statement… is quite strong,” Mr. Abante said in mixed English and Filipino. “We must remember that the President still has influence over a lot of congressmen. I think some congressmen are cool (to the impeachment) because of the President’s pronouncement.”

Any Filipino can file an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives, but at least a third of the chamber must approve it so an impeached official could be tried by the Senate sitting as an impeachment court.

“We are not actually sure if the Senate will proceed with the impeachment or approve it,” Mr. Abante said.

While the House is led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the president’s cousin, the Dutertes maintain a few key allies in the Senate, including ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s former police general and chief presidential aide.

“The upcoming election is definitely a factor,” Mr. Abante said, remaining optimistic that administration bets would win Senate seats. “Because in midterm elections, it’s usually the administration candidates who win.”

Meanwhile, a minority lawmaker said the House should act on the impeachment complaints to hold Ms. Duterte accountable for her alleged crimes.

“Every day that Ms. Duterte remains in office, we are enabling her to undermine our laws and to continuously perpetuate her family’s legacy of not answering for their crimes,” Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendana said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, representatives from three impeachment complainants said Ms. Duterte’s removal from office is a “moral obligation” for lawmakers. “To Congress: Honor your constitutional mandate with courage and integrity. History will judge your resolve or your silence,” they said in a joint statement.