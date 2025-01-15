HOUSE of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday met with parliamentarians from Hungary, discussing “opportunities” for advancing bilateral relations.

In a statement, Mr. Romualdez said he met with Zsolt Attila Németh, foreign affairs chairman of Hungary’s parliament, and his delegation.

“It is a pleasure to meet Chairman Zsolt Németh and discuss the numerous opportunities to strengthen our partnership. Hungary has been a steadfast friend to the Philippines, and I look forward to further deepening our cooperation in the years to come,” he said in a statement.

“These visits reflect the strong diplomatic ties and mutual respect between our nations,” he added.

Mr. Németh said he’s optimistic that a Philippine-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) could be finalized this year, according to the statement. “Scoping meetings” for the FTA started in 2013, according to the Philippine Trade ministry.

The Hungarian lawmaker also proposed a possible conduct of joint training exercises between the two countries’ workforce, citing “high standard of work ethic” of Filipinos.

A “Philippines-Hungary Parliamentarians’ Friendship Group” between the two countries’ legislative chambers would also be established after the 2025 midterm elections, according to Mr. Romualdez. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio