CONGRESS on Tuesday ratified a priority measure that seeks to bridge the country’s learning losses by tutoring students who failed school assessments.

Senators approved the bicameral conference committee report on Senate Bill (SB) No. 1604 and House Bill (HB) No. 8210 to establish an “effective learning intervention program” for students struggling with reading, math and science, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in plenary.

The House of Representatives separately approved the bicameral report through a voice vote.

The Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Act is among the priority measures set by the Legislative Executive Department Advisory Council (LEDAC) for 19th Congress.

Meanwhile, congressmen approved on second reading a bill that will provide career progression for public school teachers, promoting professional growth in public schools.

The House also approved on third reading a bill giving the Loss and Damage Fund Board in the Philippines a juridical personality. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio