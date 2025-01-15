PHILIPPINE AIRLINES continues to expand its domestic operations with the launch of Manila-Cauayan route on Wednesday, the flag carrier said.

The new Manila-Cauayan-Manila flight will be operated daily starting on Jan. 15 via an 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation aircraft, Philippine Airlines said in a statement on Wednesday.

PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent L. Ang said the new domestic flight to Cauayan, Isabela is part of the airline’s goal to help boost tourism activities domestically.

“By opening this new route, we are also expecting the economic growth that it will bring to our city and our province,” said Cauayan City Mayor Caesar S. Dy, Jr.

Just last week, Philippine Airlines also announced the operation of new flights from Cebu.

The company is set to launch a flight from Cebu City to Catarman City, which will be offered three times a week starting March 1.

Currently, Philippine Airlines offers flights to Catarman City from Manila, four times a week.

Philippine Airlines will also boost its flights from Cebu to Siargao by adding mid-morning flights on Wednesdays and Sundays bringing its Cebu-Siargao flights to a total of 18 flights a week, beginning March 1.

“The new Cebu hub services to Catarman and Siargao are part of our continuing commitment to enhance inter-island connectivity, boosting tourism and stimulating business,” Mr. Ang said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose