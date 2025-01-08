THE PHILIPPINES’ influenza-like cases fell by 17% or 37,000 last year, according to health authorities, as the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged rising respiratory infections earlier this month.

The Southeast Asian nation logged 179,227 influenza-like illnesses in 2024, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This decrease may be attributed to better health-seeking behaviors and practices and better preparations by the health sector,” it said.

Influenza-like diseases, characterized by coughs, colds and fever, are commonly caused by respiratory viruses, with rhinovirus, enterovirus, influenza A, respiratory syncytial virus and adenovirus on the top five, the DoH said.

The WHO reported in its disease outbreak news on Jan. 7 that rising common acute respiratory infections including respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus.

“This upward trend is expected during the winter season in China and other countries in the Northern Hemisphere,” the DoH said. “Chinese authorities have also clarified to the WHO that the Chinese healthcare system is not overwhelmed and that no emergency declarations or responses have been triggered.”

The WHO said human metapneumovirus (hMPV), which was discovered in 2001 by Dutch researchers in nasal samples from children with respiratory infections caused by unknown pathogens, is “not a new disease.”

In the Philippines, hMPV is being tested as part of an expanded panel for specimens that test negative on panel 1 (for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV) as part of Influenza-like diseases and severe acute respiratory illness surveillance, it added.

The DoH said hMPV ranked sixth among the causes of influenza-like illnesses in the Philippines last year. It noted that 5.8% or 284 of the 4,921 positive influenza-like illness samples taken from Jan. 1 to Dec. 21 were due to hMPV.

“More recently from Dec. 1 to 21, 2024, 10 of 339 (2.9%) positive samples were due to hMPV,” it said. “hMPV is being detected sporadically, with no unusual clustering or pattern, throughout the year.”

The DoH said most people infected with hMPV only have mild upper respiratory symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing.

“The rare severe cases can result in bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among infants, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals,” it said. “Those with pre-existing lung conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or emphysema are at higher risk of severe outcomes.”

“hMPV is not a new virus,” Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said. “We have been able to identify it for a long time. Its symptoms are not severe. Like the common cough and cold, it heals on its own as long as our resistance is strong.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza