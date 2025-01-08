THE Supreme Court (SC) has adopted the Rule on Family Mediation (Rule) to address the growing demand for domestic and international family mediation, improve family courts’ efficiency, alleviate court backlogs and prioritize children’s welfare, it reported on Wednesday.

It also introduces new approaches to handling family-related cases.

“Family mediation, a non-adversarial process, should include children and give them a chance to share their thoughts on issues that impact them,” the top court said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The process must focus on what is best for the child and the family.”

The court en banc adopted the Rule through a resolution dated Nov. 5, 2024, but was only publicized on Jan. 8.

It applies exclusively to disputes involving spouses, parents and children, other ascendants and descendants, siblings, relatives within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity (by blood) or affinity (by marriage), and individuals in common-law, dating, or sexual relationships, past or present.

The mediation period of 30 days must be strictly observed, with a court-approved extension of up to 30 days allowed.

The Rule also addresses family mediation aspects such as suspension, termination, mediator withdrawal, refusal to mediate, and sanctions.

It further outlines qualifications, training, accreditation, and ethical standards for family mediators. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana