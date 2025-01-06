MORE THAN 200 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were pardoned in time for its 53rd National Day, the Philippine government said on Monday.

The pardon of 220 detained Filipinos, announced on Dec. 26, was granted in view of the “distinguished friendship” between the two countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office.

“It is the direct result of President Marcos’ meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, last November,” the DFA said.

The UAE leadership traditionally grants pardon in line with its Dec. 2 national day, it said.

The DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi were processing the documentary and administrative requirements for the immediate return of the Filipinos to the Philippines.

They were detained in the UAE for various offenses.

In June of last year, 143 Filipinos detained in the UAE were also pardoned on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose A. De Vega last year said their offenses ranged from drug abuse, theft, to immigration-related violations such as absconding and overstaying.

He said the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi “always appeals for the grant of humanitarian pardon/mercy to Filipinos incarcerated in the UAE for a range of different offenses,” which is usually made on joyous Islamic occasions such as Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha.

“The grant of pardon/mercy is at the sole discretion of the host government/UAE and subject to their own criteria.”

The UAE was the second-leading destination of overseas Filipino workers in 2023 among Asian countries, according to the local statistics agency. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza