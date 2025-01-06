THE Department of Health (DoH) on Monday said firework-related injuries this holiday season have breached the 800-mark.

DoH has recorded 843 cases from Dec. 22 to Jan. 6, which were 38% higher than the cases during the same period last year.

The newest victim logged was a 54-year-old man from Calabarzon who died of severe injuries due to a kwitis (skyrocket) that exploded in his left hand.

DoH said most injuries were caused by kwitis, 5-star firecracker, and boga (improvised cannon).

It said 499 of the 843 victims were aged 19 and below.

The agency has so far recorded four deaths due to incidents involving fireworks. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza