THE Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday recorded 48 new road accidents linked to the holiday season, bringing the total to 577.

The tally was 33.5% higher than the total number of road mishaps recorded from Dec. 22, 2023 to Jan. 2, 2024, DoH said in a statement.

Of the 577 cases, 415 were involved in motorcycle accidents, while 500 were found not wearing safety accessories when the incident happened, the agency said.

There were 108 cases involving those who were under the influence of alcohol.

Most of the cases were men aged 20 to 24.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa at a press briefing called for stricter implementation of the Helmet Use Law, especially in provinces.

“We’re not surprised that 90%, or 9 out of 10 of these riders who were injured did not wear helmets,” he noted in Filipino.

“Next year, we have to monitor those who are not wearing helmets because they will not get injured if they do so.”

Citing data, Mr. Teodoro said Cagayan Valley and Caraga regions posted the highest cases of road incidents.

Also on Thursday, the Health department said it had logged 188 fireworks-related injuries on Dec. 31, or New Year’s Eve, and three cases on the night of Jan. 1.

These bring the total number of cases from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 to 534, 9.8% lower than the 592 cases logged during the same period last year.

Kwitis, a legal firework, has become the top cause of the injuries so far, DoH said.

The agency earlier said that improvised cannons called boga were the leading cause of injuries. DoH said 5-star and whistle bombs were also the leading causes of fireworks-related injuries.

DoH said 443 of the total cases were male. It added that 322 of the cases were aged 19 and below.

Meanwhile, the DoH said cerebrovascular disease cases fell by 35.9% during the recent holiday season in comparison to last year’s.

Cases of acute coronary syndrome or heart attack, meanwhile, rose by 50%, the agency said.

It added that bronchial asthma cases rose by 55% compared to the same period last year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza