SIQUIJOR Island has become the top emerging destination for international travelers coming to the Philippines, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

In its latest New Horizons list, the island, located in central Visayas, has seen a growing appeal among tourists from China, South Korea, the United States, Australia, and Germany.

“Known for its mystical reputation, pristine beaches and lush natural beauty, the island sets itself apart from its more widely known counterparts like Boracay, Siargao and Palawan,” Agoda said.

The annual New Horizons list compares the rankings on accommodation bookings in the last two years to identify the highest climbers in both domestic and international travel.

Agoda also cited Bohol as the top trending destination for Filipinos traveling locally, according to the list.

“The rising popularity of Siquijor and Bohol opens up new horizons for travelers to experience the charm of the Philippines’ lesser-known destinations,” Michael Hwang, Agoda Philippines country director, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hanoi, Vietnam has been cited as a rising tourist destination among Filipinos traveling abroad, Agoda said.

This will likely be driven by the increase in direct flights from Manila to Vietnam, according to the travel platform.

Topping the New Horizons ranking for Asian travelers is Shanghai, China. This was followed by Jeju Island (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan). — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz