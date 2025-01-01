THE PHILIPPINE Health department on Wednesday said it had recorded over 140 fireworks-related injuries after the New Year celebration, bringing the total cases during the holiday season to over 300.

The number of cases from Dec. 22, 2024 to Jan. 1, 2025 declined by 34% to 340, from 519 a year earlier, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a statement.

The 141 fireworks-related injuries booked on Jan. 1 were 64% lower compared to last year, it added.

The majority, or 239, of the cases were aged 19 and below, while 100 were aged 20 and above, DoH said.

It said 202, or 59%, of the cases used illegal firecrackers such as boga or a PVC cannon, 5-star, and piccolo.

DoH said 299 patients with firecracker injuries were male, while 41 were female.

Using firecrackers could lead to amputation of body parts, hearing loss, blindness, poisoning, burns, permanent lung damage, and even death from severe injuries, according to the health agency.

DoH has said boga, 5-Star, and piccolo were the leading causes of fireworks-related injuries. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza