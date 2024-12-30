THE Office of the President (OP) on Monday confirmed that it had gotten a P5-billion increase in the 2025 national budget as the Philippines is set to host the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.

“The NEP (National Expenditure Program) was followed but P5.2 billion was added (OP’s budget) due to ASEAN 2026,” Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin told reporters in mixed English and Filipino on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo had earlier said the country may raise its South China Sea dispute with China during the Summit.

“Our President agreed to host ASEAN because we could not allow it not to happen,” he said in Filipino. “That’s a very important part of our international relations.”

The Philippine government’s preparations for the ASEAN Summit in 2026 will begin next year, he noted.

‘’After the submission of the NEP, we asked Congress for a supplemental fund in addition to what we proposed for the OP in the NEP to the tune of P5.2 billion for 2025,’’ Mr. Bersamin said.

The OP proposed a P10.5-billion budget for 2025, 1.88% lower than its current budget.

After the Senate’s ratification of the 2025 budget bill, Senate Committee on Finance Chairperson Senator Grace L. Poe disclosed that senators had met with Mr. Bersamin to discuss the Philippines’ hosting of ASEAN in 2026.

Citing him, Ms. Poe said ASEAN hosts usually have to prepare a venue for about 400 meetings, on top of security and housing for the main delegates and their staff. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza