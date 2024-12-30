THE PHILIPPINE government must raise its safety aviation protocols such as monitoring bird migration after a Jeju Air Boeing 737 crashed and killed 179 people in South Korea after a bird strike warning had been issued, according to a Philippine senator.

“Changes in the pattern and volume of migratory birds should be constantly tracked, especially since the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is located a few kilometers away from Freedom Islan, a protected bird sanctuary in Manila Bay,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis N. Tolentino said in a statement on Monday.

He said more measures to deter bird strikes on aircraft taking off or landing should be implemented to prevent disastrous air accidents.

The Jeju Air flight, which was coming from the Thai capital Bangkok, belly-landed, skidded off the end of a runway and burst into flames at Muan International Airport, Reuters reported on Monday.

The crash was dubbed the deadliest air accident in South Korea after killing 179 passengers and crew members. Two crew members survived and were being treated for injuries. — John Victor D. Ordoñez