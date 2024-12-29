THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has teamed up with Bayad Center, Inc. to allow beneficiaries to settle their housing amortizations in 7-Eleven branches across the country.

Through the partnership, the agency said in a statement that NHA beneficiaries may settle their financial obligations faster and fully own their awarded homes.

“This initiative strengthens the payment network of the NHA, paving easier means for beneficiaries to fulfill their financial obligations without the need to visit the district or regional office,” it said.

This forms part of NHA’s digitalization initiatives to streamline its processes.

“Under the guidance of General Manager Joeben A. Tai, NHA has been making strides to introduce payment digitalization as part of its strategy to modernize and streamline processes,” it said.

The agency said this aligns with the Republic Act (RA) 8792, the Electronic Commerce Act, as well as RA 11032, the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act.

Last year, NHA also launched its payment option with digital bank application Maya. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz