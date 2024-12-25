PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called on Filipinos to live a meaningful and purposeful life, as the predominantly Catholic country marked the Christmas season on Wednesday.

Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, urged Filipinos to offer love to one another, especially to the poor and sick, citing forgiveness and respect.

“As Filipinos take this highly anticipated chance to come home, reconnect with loved ones, and relish the blessings of the past year, I call on everyone to reflect on what is truly important: living a life of meaning and purpose,” Mr. Marcos said in his Christmas message.

“By doing so, may the bustle and spirit of Christmas make love and peace abound in every household and instill in us a deeper appreciation of the strength that comes from our relationship with Christ and each other,” he added.

In a separate message written in Filipino, Ms. Duterte said “we are all called to be forgiving, generous, and loving to our neighbors.”

“More than the material things we will receive this Christmas, we are invited to give understanding, respect, and love to one another, especially to the poor and sick.”

Trust and approval ratings for the two leaders have declined, according to a recent Pulse Asia Survey Research, Inc. poll, in which the Vice-President saw major losses.

The gap between the Marcos camp and the Duterte family has also widened this year, as Congress held probes into Ms. Duterte’s questionable use of confidential funds.

The President, meanwhile, is under scrutiny amid backlash against the Congress-approved spending plan for 2025, particularly the removal of state subsidy for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and funding cuts faced by social services including education.

Mr. Marcos, who earlier postponed the budget signing set for Dec. 20 and is now eyeing a Dec. 30 approval, is expected to issue line-veto items. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza