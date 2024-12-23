POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Monday that it is ready to respond to any possible electricity service concern that may arise during the holiday break.

“Meralco crews and personnel will remain on standby 24/7 even on Christmas Day, to keep the lights on for its 8 million customers and help ensure a bright and accident-free celebration,” the power distributor said in a statement.

While Meralco business centers are closed on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and Christmas Day (Dec. 25), customers can still report power outages and other concerns to Meralco through its official social media accounts.

Customers may also send a text message with their concerns to Meralco’s official contact number and hotline.

“We are reminding our customers to do their part in ensuring a bright and merry holiday season by practicing electrical safety,” Meralco Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

“Rest assured, contingency measures are in place and our crews are on standby ready to respond to any concern on our electricity service,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera