THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said on Thursday that it seized P63 million worth of illegal drugs from a smuggling attempt at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, BoC said it foiled 9,276 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” inside a black suitcase containing assorted clothes and two vacuum-sealed translucent plastic bags of the illegal drug.

Customs said the arriving passenger and the seized illegal drugs were turned over to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

It said that a further investigation is underway for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act No. 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The operation was in coordination with the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

“We are ramping up efforts to prevent the smuggling of dangerous substances that endanger our communities,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante