A BILL that seeks to combat election-related disinformation by outlawing the operations of troll farms has been filed at the Philippine House of Representatives.

Filed on Dec. 5, House Bill No. 11177 imposes a jail term of as long as 12 years and a fine of as much as P2 million on violators, while also disqualifying candidates who willingly benefit from disinformation campaigns.

Groups found operating troll farms face fines of as much as P10 million and will have their business permits and licenses revoked.

The measure mandates the creation of a task force dedicated to investigating and monitoring troll farms and prosecuting those behind them.

“Troll farms are… systematic tools designed to deceive voters and distort democracy,” Party-list Rep. Margarita B. Nograles-Almario, who authored the bill, said in a statement. “This bill is our commitment to ensuring that the voice of the Filipino people remains genuine and untainted by lies.”

The World Economic Forum in a 2024 report cited disinformation as the “most severe global risk” in the next two years because it could undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments and lead to a highly politically polarized citizenry.

Social media companies that fail to remove deceptive content from verified complaints on their platforms within a day could get fined P1 million to P5 million per violation, according to the bill.

“Technology should be a force for empowerment, not manipulation,” Davao Oriental Rep. Cheeno Miguel D. Almario, a co-author of the bill, said in the same statement. “The bill is a proactive step to ensure that innovation strengthens, rather than weakens, our democracy.”

Informants who report troll farm activities and their locations will be protected under a 2021 Whistleblower Protection law, according to the bill.

Schools should also implement education programs to promote voter awareness and critical thinking, preventing students from falling victim to disinformation, it added.

“Education is a long-term solution. By equipping the public with the tools to recognize and combat disinformation, we can nurture a more informed and responsible electorate,” Ms. Almario said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio