THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved new 4,000 uniformed posts to boost the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) operations during calamities and West Philippine Sea monitoring.

In a media statement on Thursday, DBM said the positions consist of 19 officers and 3,181 non-officers for the PCG.

“The creation of additional positions aims to bolster PCG’s core functions, including maritime safety administration, marine environmental protection, maritime security and law enforcement, and maritime search and rescue,” DBM said.

Budget Secretary Amenah “Mina” F. Pangandaman said this will bolster the operations of the operational capabilities of the PCG.

DBM said in addition to disaster response, the PCG is responsible for enhancing surveillance and maintaining order in the West Philippine Sea to safeguard the country’s territory from any foreign ship abuses and incursions.

“The said Recruitment Plan, with a total ideal number of 37,869 positions distributed following the PCG’s pyramidal organization structure, is set to be implemented until FY 2026,” DBM said.

The additional posts increase the manpower of the PCG to 34,430. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante