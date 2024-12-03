THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) reminded employers of the pay guide for the five holidays in the Philippines this December.

Under Labor Advisory No. 14, Series of 2024, the department said Dec. 8, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 are special non-working holidays.

The “no work, no pay” principle applies on these three holidays, the department said. For work done during these dates, an employee would receive an additional 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

For work done over eight hours, the employer must pay the worker an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day.

If the holiday is the worker’s rest day, the employer must pay the laborer an additional 50% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work

For work done after eight hours during the special day that falls on the worker’s rest day, the employer must pay them an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day.

Meanwhile, Dec. 25 and Dec. 30 are considered regular holidays, the DoLE reminded.

If the laborer does not work, the employer must still pay 100% of the employee’s wage for these dates, provided the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

“Where the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day in the establishment or the rest day of the employee, he or she shall be entitled to holiday pay if the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day,” it added.

The employer must pay a total of 200% of the employee’s wage for that day for the first hours if the laborer works during the regular holiday.

For work done over eight hours, firms must pay workers an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day.

If it is the employee’s rest day, the employer must pay an additional 30% of the basic wage of 200% for work done.

For work over eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s day off, the firm must pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana