THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it confiscated more than half a million vape pods from illicit sellers with an estimated total tax liability reaching P415.36 million.

“After a month of its nationwide crackdown against illicit vape retailers or resellers, the BIR has raided 817 illicit vape retailers or resellers and seized 563,284 units of vape,” BIR said in a statement on Tuesday.

This will amount to an estimated total tax liability of P415.36 million inclusive of penalties, it added.

These are the results of raids and seizures against illicit vape from October 16 to November 22 of this year.

Common violations of illicit vape retailers/resellers consist of non-affixture of internal revenue stamps, non-payment of excise taxes, and non-registration of vape brands.

“These reports suggest that due to the regular raids of the BIR against warehouses and stores with illicit vape and cigarettes, the retailers/resellers have shifted to selling these illicit products online,” the Bureau said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante