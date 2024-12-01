VICE-PRESIDENT Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio over the weekend blamed lawmakers for the political chaos that has triggered strong reaction from the Executive branch.

“I was not the one who told them to open an investigation or inquiry in aid of legislation that is more likely a political persecution and harassment of our personnel,” she told reports in Filipino, based on a video from her office.

“They should not gaslight me [by] saying that I’m the reason for this chaos,” she added.

She was responding to Zambales Rep. Jefferson F. Khonghun’s claim that Ms. Duterte’s early presidential ambition caused the ongoing political noise.

The Vice-President has been subjected to congressional probes over her questionable use of confidential funds and the budget of the Department of Education, which she led from June 2022 to June 2024.

Ms. Duterte confirmed that she will be present at the next hearing of the House committee on good government and public accountability.

Reacting to Mr. Khonghun’s statement, the Vice-President said she was already poised to win the 2022 presidential race but “gave it away.”

“First of all, the presidency of 2022 was mine already. I won the surveys, people were solid, united for my candidacy but I gave it away because I felt I had to do some other things other than being president of the Republic of the Philippines,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

The country’s second highest official has been rumbling amid congressional questions into her confidential funds at the Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education that have seen major political realignments in less than two years after the May 2022 elections.

The Vice-President earlier this month made kill remarks against her erstwhile ally, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez.

Ms. Duterte has said that she was taken out of context and that her remarks did not constitute an active threat.

Ms. Duterte last week asked the National Bureau of Investigation to postpone its original Friday hearing on her death remarks, citing the need to prioritize her attendance at House hearings.

Her required appearance at the bureau has been moved to Dec. 11.

Asked whether the Vice-President would attend the Dec. 11 schedule, Ms. Duterte said: “I couldn’t answer yet whether I could be there on Dec. 11.”

She said aside from her schedules changing each day, she considers what her lawyers advises. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza