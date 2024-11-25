THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said the cap for motorcycle (MC) taxis remained at 45,000 in Metro Manila amid decline in ridership.

“The LTFRB did not increase the number of MC taxis in the National Capital Region. It was pegged at 45,000 three years ago. It still stands at 45,000,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III said in a media release on Monday.

LTFRB said that an increase in MC taxi slots is for Central Luzon, and Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (Calabarzon) provinces at an additional 4,000 for regions.

Mr. Guadiz also said that LTFRB observed a decrease in ridership which was attributed to a change in behavior pattern among passengers as a result of change in work pattern among employees.

“Decrease in ridership was the result of the change in work pattern (work from home, asynchronous academic schedule for schools, increase in use of mass transport like trains and buses),” Mr. Guadiz said.

Further, LTFRB has also denied allegations that the technical working group (TWG) did not submit the result of the motorcycle pilot study to Congress.

“The TWG had submitted the result of its study to the House Committee on Transport and to the Senate Committee on Transportation. The TWG report was the basis for the passage of the bill by the House solons,” Mr. Guadiz said.

In 2019, the Transportation department directed the LTFRB to form a technical working group to oversee the rollout of motorcycle taxi services offered by Angkas, JoyRide and Move It.

The study will generate recommendations on safety, security, franchising, and regulatory procedures. — Ashley Erika O. Jose