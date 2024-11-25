COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed police agents seized P6.8 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a government militiaman entrapped in Barangay Zone II in Zamboanga City at almost midnight Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey M. Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9), told reporters on Monday that they are now in custody of the suspect, Jalai Abirin Sabdadi, a resident of Barangay Buton in Tuburan town in Basilan.

Mr. Sabdadi is a Basilan-based member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU).

Mr. Sabdadi was immediately arrested by agents of PRO-9’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit and operatives of the Zamboanga City Police office after selling to them a kilo of shabu in an entrapment operation.

Mr. Masauding said they will prosecute Mr. Sabdadi for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said they will also recommend to the military’s Western Mindanao Command, whose headquarters is in Calarian in Zamboanga City, Mr. Sabdadi’s dishonorable discharge from the CAFGU service. — John Felix M. Unson