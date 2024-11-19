A HOUSE of Representatives committee on Monday approved a measure creating a charter for the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), granting it quasi-judicial authority to expedite its investigation of alleged cases of human rights abuses.

“The bill has laid down, within the limits of the Constitution, the independence, fiscal autonomy powers, functions, structure, and necessary mechanisms of the commission for it to ensure the promotion, protection, and fulfillment of human rights,” Manila Rep. Bienvenido M. Abante, Jr., who heads the House human rights committee, said during the hearing.

The House human rights panel combined nine similar bills expanding CHR’s powers. A copy of the consolidated bill was not immediately made available.

Measures seeking to provide the human rights body with a charter have been filed since the 13th Congress, but have always been mothballed by lawmakers, according to Mr. Abante. Similar measures have been filed in the Senate, which remain pending at the committee level.

The House bill’s approval followed the Philippine Justice department’s move to hold investigation into ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte for possible violations of international humanitarian laws during his deadly drug war.

The bill formally recognizes the body as the country’s National Human Rights Institution “in accordance with the Paris Principles and other United Nations resolutions” on human rights protection, said Mr. Abante.

Adopted by the United Nations in 1993, the Paris Principles serve as a guideline for the governance, roles and functions of human rights bodies.

Mr. Abante said the bill seeks to provide the CHR with quasi-judicial powers, giving it authority to “decide on the existence of violation of civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights.”

It also gives the body the power to provide monetary compensation to victims of human rights violations, he added.

“To be able to fulfill this, the Commission shall identify and define each human rights violation and recommend appropriate charges against the perpetrator,” he said. “The Commission shall also determine the amount of monetary compensation to be awarded.”

The bill also expands the investigatory powers of the CHR, being given the ability to issue protection orders, writs of certiorari and mandamus and “other legal remedies” that could help maintain its impartiality and independence when investigating alleged state-backed human rights violations. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio