THE PHILIPPINES is expected to experience cooler temperatures in the coming months amid the onset of the Northeast Monsoon or Amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

“Over the past several days, the high-pressure area over Siberia has strengthened, leading to a strong surge of northeasterly winds which is expected to affect the northern portion of Luzon beginning today and tomorrow, after the passage of Super Typhoon Pepito (Man-Yi),” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel T. Servando said in a statement on Tuesday.

The state weather bureau said that the country may face successive surges of northeasterly winds over the next two weeks.

This is expected to increase atmospheric pressure and lead to cooling of surface air temperature over areas in the northern portion of Luzon.

“The development of these meteorological patterns indicates the onset of the Northeast Monsoon season,” Mr. Servando added.

The agency said that the Northeast Monsoon is expected to bring cold and dry air to most of the country due to the increase in northeasterly wind flow.

“Episodes of wind and cold temperature surges, as well as increasing prevalence of rough sea conditions, especially over the seaboards of Luzon are also expected in the coming months,” PAGASA added.

The Philippines experiences the Northeast Monsoon during mid-October or November and is expected to last until March or April of next year. It is typically associated with the year-end holiday season.

“PAGASA will continue to monitor the country’s weather and climatic conditions,” the weather agency said. — Adrian H. Halili