THE SENATE has approved an additional budget of P1.6 billion for the Department of Justice (DoJ)’s programs intended to address online sexual abuse of children, cybercrime, and the rental of K9 dogs to sniff out contraband in prisons.

“The funding was augmented for important programs such as the funding of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), online sexual abuse of children, an increase of budget for the board of claims for unjust detention and victims of violent crimes, cybercrime and investigating criminals…” Senator and Finance Commitee Chairperson Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares told the plenary floor as she sponsored the DoJ’s proposed P42.26-billion budget next year.

She noted this included a P10-million confidential fund for IACAT programs next year, and additional funds would also go to repairs to prisons handled by the Bureau of Corrections.

Nearly one in every 100 children in the Philippines were trafficked to produce child sexual exploitation material in 2022, according to data from the International Justice Mission and the University of Nottingham’s Rights Lab.

Justice department Spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV said in April that the government intensified efforts against cases of child pornography and abuses by putting in place policies and operational plans. — John Victor D. Ordoñez