TOP LAWMAKERS welcomed Donald J. Trump’s return to the White House, with Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero saying the United States-Philippine relations were stable under his first presidency.

“I cannot foretell what President-elect Trump may or may not do,” Mr. Escudero said. “However, our country’s relations with the US were fairly well under his presidency before, so I am hopeful that his assumption would bode well for our country.”

Mr. Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris were almost tied in opinion polls, but official election results showed the Republican candidate securing 295 electoral votes against his opponent’s 226 electoral votes in the Nov. 5 polls.

Senate Majority Leader Francis N. Tolentino said Mr. Trump’s focus on the American economy “should extend to greater stability in global affairs, which should augur well for the Philippines.”

“Ultimately, what I hope to see under ‘Trump 2.0’ is the opening of a stronger and more dynamic chapter in the enduring relations between the US and the Philippines,” he said in a statement.

Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said in a statement Americans have chosen to preserve their traditional institutions and values by electing the Republican candidate.

“We can see that the United States of America has once again leaned towards Conservatism, the protection of the Family and their respect for God and Country!” Mr. Zubiri said.

“When the other camp uses abortion as a key campaign slogan and heavily using a woke agenda, then the silent majority will awaken and say enough is enough.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said he looks forward to working with Mr. Trump on a wide range of issues that “will yield mutual benefits to two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, common vision, and a long history of working together.”

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force of good that will blaze a path of prosperity and amity, in the region, and on both sides of the Pacific,” he added.

The US is the Philippines’ major security partner. Last year, Manila gave Washington access to four more military bases, on top of the existing 5, under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo said he is committed to working with his counterparts to bring the Philippines-US “alliance to even greater heights under the administration of president-elect Donald Trump.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza