THE Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) on Monday reported two coal spills in the provinces of Sorsogon and Zambales due to the onslaught of Sever Tropical Storm Trami (Kristine), urging the Philippine government to “hasten the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and to strengthen measures to protect marine and coastal environments from pollution.”

“After hundreds of thousands of liters of oil spilled in the Verde Island Passage last year and in Manila Bay earlier this year, we’re now seeing these disastrous coal barge accidents,” CEED Executive Director Gerry C. Arances said in a statement.

“All of them came about from severe weather events. They are a terrible yet stark reminder that fossil fuel projects are dirty, deadly and costly in more ways than one, triggering worse climate disasters and directly polluting the environments and communities that host them,” he added.

The coal barge in Sorsogon has killed fish and destroyed marine ecosystems and livelihoods, CEED said, noting that a coastal community in Bucalbucalan village had raised alarm over the darkening of the coast due to the soaking of the barge’s coal.

Meanwhile, the grounded barge case in Zambales carrying 11,000 metric tons of coal threatens the Masinloc-Oyon Bay Protected Seascape and Landscape, Central Luzon’s first marine protected area and regarded as one of the country’s most important locations for marine biodiversity, CEED said.

“As the climate crisis worsens, a repeat of these tragic incidents will always be possible for the climate-vulnerable Philippines. It’s high time for the government to rethink its expansion plans for coal and all other fossil fuels and prioritize a swift and just transition to renewable energy instead.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza