SENATE President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Monday called on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to look into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) bearing a senator’s license plate that tried to run over a traffic enforcer by the Guadalupe Metro Rail System station.

“If indeed the owner (of the SUV) is a member of the Senate, I expect him/her to come forward and instruct the person/s driving the vehicle to responsibly face the consequences of their actions …” he said in a statement.

Mr. Escudero urged the LTO to immediately find out who was behind the wheel on Sunday night and for the driver to surrender to the authorities.

Acting on the Senate President’s inquiry, the LTO on Monday evening confirmed to Mr. Escudero that the vehicle used a fake “7” protocol plate.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Sunday by the Guadalupe Station’s northbound lane.

Under the agency’s Joint Administrative Order No. 2024-001, the LTO is tasked to keep a registry of protocol license plates such as those belonging to government officials. — John Victor D. Ordoñez