PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s the trust and satisfaction ratings rose in an October poll by Acquisition Apps, Inc. (Tangere) amid a widening rift in the camp of his predecessor.

His trust rating rose to 59.3% in the Oct. 16-19 poll from 58.8% in September. His satisfaction score also rose to 46.9% from 46.4%.

Support for Mr. Marcos was strongest in Northern and Central Luzon. He got the highest levels of satisfaction and trust among Filipinos aged 18 to 35 years.

The President received the highest dissatisfaction and distrust scores in Mindanao and among Filipinos aged 51 years and above.

On the other hand, the trust rating of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio fell to 56% from 56.8% in September, while her satisfaction rating dropped to 48% from 48.7%.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio, daughter of Mr. Marcos’ predecessor Rodrigo R. Duterte, resigned as Education secretary in June, amid the widening rift between the two dynastic families.

Mr. Marcos has veered away from key policies of Mr. Duterte, standing up to China and pursuing closer security ties with western nations including the US.

An investigation led by a quad committee at the House of Representatives found that Mr. Duterte allegedly offered police cash incentives for drug-related killings during his six-year term.

The dissatisfaction rating of Ms. Duterte rose to 35.9% from 32%, while her distrust rating rose to 25% from 22%.

Senate President Jose Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero kept his position as the highest-rated government official with 52% of Filipinos expressing satisfaction with his performance.

Speaker Martin G. Romualdez’s satisfaction rating rose to 46.8% from 46.3%, while his trust rating increased to 57% from 56.4%.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo’s satisfaction and trust ratings remained the lowest among top government officials at 39.1% and 43%, respectively.

Tangere interviewed 2,000 Filipino adults using a mobile app for the poll, which had a margin of error of ± 2.2 points. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza