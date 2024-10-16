THE National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has approved the first phase of a P27.92-billion Department of Health project that seeks to boost local health systems.

“We’re focusing on 17 provinces that need it the most, building up their capacity to handle future pandemics and emergencies,” he said in a statement on Wednesday night. “This is about ensuring that no matter where you live, you can count on your healthcare system when it matters most.”

“It’s a big step toward a healthcare system that’s ready for whatever comes next — so every Filipino can feel secure,” he added.

The five year-project proposed for official development assistance funding aims to strengthen local health systems and make them pandemic-ready.

Mr. Marcos said the Board had also greenlit the Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project, which seeks to connect Regions 10, 11, and 12. The World Bank in December approved a $456-million loan for the project.

“For farmers and communities in these regions, this means better roads, easier access to markets and more opportunities to grow,” he said. “It’s about unlocking the full potential of Mindanao and giving everyone the tools to succeed.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza