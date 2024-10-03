PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Joel Anthony M. Viado as the new Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief after the firing of its former boss due to the escape of a fugitive mayor.

Mr. Viado was named officer-in-charge last month prior to his ascent as the head of the agency.

His predecessor, Norman G. Tansingco, was fired due to his failure to prevent the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice L. Guo and her cohorts from leaving the country.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Viado in a statement reiterated his support for the enactment of a new immigration law to replace the country’s 84-year-old Philippine Immigration Act, calling it “outdated” and an “obstacle” to the BI’s modernization.

He noted that the new law would not only streamline immigration procedures but also strengthen border security and improve the governance of immigration policies.

“The Bureau is fully supportive of the President’s initiative to prioritize a new immigration law, which will enhance our operations and allow us to serve the public more effectively,” he added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana