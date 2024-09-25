AROUND P36.45 billion has been released for the salary increase of state employees, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Wednesday.

“I am happy to announce that the funds allocated for the implementation of the Salary Standardization Law VI (SSL VI) have been fully released to concerned agencies by the DBM,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

This release will cover the salary hikes of all 308 departments and agencies, according to the department.

“In light of this, I am appealing to the heads of the respective departments/agencies to hastily enforce the salary adjustments by taking necessary steps forward, including the process and issuance of the Notices of Salary Adjustment, so that our government workers may start receiving their differential and salary increases,” Ms. Pangandaman also said.

The Department of Education will receive the highest allocation at P24.63 billion. This is followed by State Universities and Colleges at P2.43 billion, Department of Health at P2.34 billion, the Judiciary at P837.92 million, and the Department of Justice at P769.43 million.

Other top recipients include the Departments of Finance (P549.36 million), Public Works and Highways (P543.63 million), Commission on Audit (P535.25 million), Environment and Natural Resources (P425.96 million), and Interior and Local Government (P424.44 million). — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz