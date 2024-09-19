THE House of Representatives on Thursday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to give the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) P5 billion in yearly funding for its modernization amid growing sea tensions with China.

All 183 congressmen present voted for House Bill No. 10841, which also allows the PCG to receive loans and grants from local or foreign sources to boost modernization efforts.

This could fast-track its procurement of modern equipment.

The coast guard must draft a modernization plan by detailing the assets it needs to improve its operations, according to the measure.

The bill also defines coast guard positions and their pay grades. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio