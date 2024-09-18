A MUNICIPAL department head from the central Philippine city of Iloilo on Wednesday received an outstanding government worker award for transforming a 15-hectare condoned fishpond into an eco-park.

The hard work of Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer Wilson A. Batislaon of the Municipal Government of Leganes, Iloilo “inspired more than 217 volunteer groups or a thousand volunteers to contribute to planting 150,000 mangroves,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said in a speech at the award rites for 2024 Outstanding Government Workers.

“Through this initiative, it improved the economy and it engaged to protect the forest, elevated the quality of coastal waters, lessened the damage caused by storm surges and typhoons,” he added.

The Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Honor Awards Program recognizes civil servants for their “outstanding performance” and “extraordinary acts or services.”

Aside from Mr. Batislaon, the presidential award was also given to Undersecretary Glenn Mathew Guillermo Baggao of the Department of Health in the City of Manila, Medical Specialist III Rachelle C. Dela Cruz of the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City, Social Welfare Office IV Ann Rapunzel O. Ganzon of the Provincial Government of Iloilo, Career Scientist II Marcela M. Navasero of the University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna, and Professor III Santiago T. Peña, Jr. of the Visayas State University in Baybay City, Leyte.

Presidential awardees also included Health Beyond Bard Programs of the Bataan Peninsula State University in Balanga City, Bataan; the Cacao Development Center of the Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela; and champions of the Philippine Good Agricultural Practices from the Visayas State University in Baybay City, Leyte.

In his speech, Mr. Marcos called on government workers to be transparent and accountable to the people.

