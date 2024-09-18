COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives clamped down three drug den operators in an entrapment operation in Lamitan City on Monday evening.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), announced on Wednesday that the three suspects are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

They were immediately arrested after selling P34,000 worth of crystal meth (shabu) to agents of PDEA-BARMM and policemen in a tradeoff in the premises of their drug den in Purok Fidel in Barangay Malinis in Lamitan City late Monday.

Mr. Castro said the operation that led to the arrest of the drug den operators was laid with the help of the office of Lamitan City Mayor Roderick H. Furigay, officials of the Lamitan City Police Station and the Basilan Provincial Police Office.

The drug den has been padlocked by community watchmen and barangay officials, who reported to PDEA-BARMM their shabu peddling activities, enabling the agency to initiate the sting that led to their arrest. — John Felix M. Unson