The 33rd Mindanao Business Conference (MBC), which opened on Thursday at the KCC Convention and Events Center in General Santos City, aims to explore the range of opportunities in Mindanao.

Carrying the theme “Unlocking the Potentials and Opportunities in Mindanao,” the event gathered business leaders to discuss business trends, opportunities, and macro points of view on where the country’s economy is headed.

“The theme of the conference may seem to be a cliche but in reality, there remains a wide range of opportunities for investment for Mindanao,” Joji Ilagan Bian, chair of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committee on BIMP-EAGA, told BusinessWorld.

Ms. Bian said business leaders can explore areas in digital technology, energy, and environment sustainability and even agricultural innovations.

“Now is the time to look beyond and capture the tremendous technological changes that are happening in the world,” she said.

Ms. Bian added that these Mindanao Business leaders who will be networking and discussing common areas of interest must be encouraged to go beyond the traditional mode of doing business to be able to expand their business horizons.

The 33rd Mindanao Business Conference is poised to kick off with exciting events, beginning with the MBC Fun Golf Tournament, which attracted nearly 60 enthusiastic participants. — Maya M. Padillo