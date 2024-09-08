THE SUPREME Court (SC) on Sunday said there are 10,483 bar examination takers this year, a notch higher than last year’s 10,387.

Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, the 2024 Bar Chairperson, told reporters in a news briefing there were 5,234 first-time examinees, 4,016 retakers, and 1,189 refreshers, or those who failed thrice in the previous bar exams.

There are 13 testing centers nationwide: 6 in Metro Manila, 2 in Luzon, 3 in Visayas, and 2 in Mindanao.

Mr. Lopez said digitalization is one of the reforms for this year’s exams, specifically the Examplify software and secure testing platforms.

The results are set to be released in early December, while the oath-taking ceremony and signing of the Roll of Attorneys are scheduled on Jan. 24, 2025.

The passing rate last year was 36.77%, with 3,812 passers. This was lower than the 2022 passing rate of 43.37% or 3,992 passers out of 9,183 examinees. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana