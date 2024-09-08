THE DEPARTMENT of Interior and Local Government (DILG) should ramp up its efforts to close Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), a congressman said on Sunday, citing reports that there are still numerous online casinos operating nationwide.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said both the DILG, and the Department of Justice should intensify their drives to shutter online gaming operations as a Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission official last week said there remains about 200 POGOs operating still.

“[DILG] Secretary Abalos should instruct the Philippine National Police to enforce the President’s directive and padlock these POGOs. Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla should direct the National Bureau of Investigation to help in the effort,” he said in a statement.

“Coordination with the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) and telcos is important because POGOs… are using the internet and mobile phones, which can give clues to the locations of POGO activities,” he added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio