COTABATO CITY — Four were killed while two others were hurt in a spate of clashes on Wednesday between two Moro groups, both armed with assault rifles, in Bongo Island in Maguindanao del Norte province.

Lt. Col. Erwin G. Tabora, police chief of Parang, a seaside town in Maguindanao del Norte, told reporters on Thursday that the gunfights erupted when gunmen from one of the two groups fired at a family identified with the other in Barangay Tucamaror in Bongo Island

Bongo Island is about three miles off Parang, whose local government unit has jurisdiction over its seven predominantly Iranun beachfront barangays. — John Felix M. Unson