COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a couple entrapped in Barangay Poblacion 5 in Cotabato City on Wednesday.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), told reporters on Thursday that the suspects are now in their custody, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-BARMM agents immediately frisked and detained the duo after selling them half a kilo of shabu during a tradeoff along a busy street in Barangay Poblacion 5.

He said the operation was launched after they received information from confidential tipsters about the large-scale peddling by the two suspects of shabu in different barangays in Cotabato City and in nearby towns in Maguindanao del Norte. — John Felix M. Unson