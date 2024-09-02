A CONGRESSMAN on Monday said the Marcos administration has yet to fulfill its promise of salary increases for government employees.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued an Executive Order (EO) in 2023 adjusting the salaries of government employees, which Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said was supposed to take effect in January this year.

“Why is it that there’s already an Executive Order and implementing rules and regulations, yet the salary increase still hasn’t been given?” she said in a statement. “Our… government employees have long been waiting for a substantial adjustment to their salaries, which is crucial for coping with the rising cost of living due to inflation.”

The EO will be implemented in four tranches, beginning in 2024 and up until 2027.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman in a statement last month assured that the first tranche of the pay hike will take effect this year.

It will cost the government about P36 billion this year to implement the first tranche of the pay boost, according to the same Department of Budget and Management statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio