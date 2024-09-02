THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) reported plans to build an office building, worth P8.2 billion, in Pasay City in 2028.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said the agency has been renting various spaces, including several floors at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila City, for 84 years.

“This is a symbol of the desire of the Comelec to become an independent constitutional body and prove that the Commission’s honor, dignity, and independence is there,” he said in Filipino during a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

“The building is only a symbol but, in our hearts, thoughts, and feelings, that is honest service to the people.”

The polls chief said the budget for the new building was approved in 2019. He added they aim to finish the construction within 3 to 4 years from 2025.

The foundation of the building will be finished in 5 to 6 months. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana