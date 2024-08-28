VICE-PRESIDENT (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio’s refusal to answer questions during her office’s budget briefing at the House of Representatives on Tuesday is a blatant disrespect for the Constitution, a congressman said on Wednesday.

“By her actions, decorum, and demeanor, the Vice-President showed her true dark colors in her refusal to respect the constitutional power of Congress about the budget and oversight authority on the operations of all government agencies,” Manila Rep. Joel R. Chua said in a statement.

“We have a Vice-President who believes she is above the law, above Congress, and beyond the reach of the Constitution,” he added.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio traded barbs and used a canned response to questions posed by congressmen during the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) budget briefing.

The OVP has a P2-billion budget under the 2025 National Expenditure Program, an 8% increase from the P1.9 billion budget for this year. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio